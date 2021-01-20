Expect delays along the Junction Road in St Mary —NWA

ST MARY, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says beginning tomorrow, January 21, motorists should expect delays while travelling along the Junction main road in St Mary.

According to the NWA the delays will be as a result of paving works that will be undertaken between Castleton and Broadgate as part of a rehabilitation project, valued at $33 million.

Communication Officer at the NWA, Natalee Bloomfield said that the paving activities will be undertaken with the use of a paving equipment to allow for more coverage over a shorter period of time.

She said that the width of the paver will not allow for a continuous single lane movement, as some sections of the roadway are narrow.

“This will result in motorists having to wait periodically. The delays are expected to last for the next three weeks until mid-February,” Bloomfield said.

To avoid delays, motorists travelling towards Broadgate can use the alternative route through Scott's Hall on to Richmond then to Clonmel and back to the Westmoreland Bridge.

The reverse obtains for motorists travelling towards Tom's River, the agency said.

The NWA said that the rehabilitative works will include bushing and trimming of banks, cutting of overhanging trees, the repair to a section of a retaining wall, localized rehabilitation and sheet patching activities.

Motorists are urged to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons while these activities are in progress.