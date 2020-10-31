Expect live firing at Twickenham Park range tomorrow, JDF advises
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting live firing exercises at the Twickenham Park Gallery Range in St Catherine tomorrow, Sunday November 1, 2020.
It said residents have no need to be alarmed by the firing or the presence of the soldiers, but asked them to secure livestock until the end of the training. The JDF has also asked residents not to interfere with and/or move security flags and notifications.
It said, too, that in the event unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, it should be reported to the JDF headquarters at telephone number (876) 960–8776.
Members of the public may also contact the JDF HQ if they have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area.
