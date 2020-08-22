Experts want human rights of migrants given priority during post-pandemic recovery

SANTIAGO, Chile (CMC) — The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says a group of experts wants the rights of migrants to be given priority and the role of migration considered in the post COVID-19 economic and social recovery.

ECLAC said the call came during a virtual discussion in the context of the Regional Conference on Population and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcena, speaking at the event titled “The impacts of COVID-19, an opportunity to reaffirm the central importance of the human rights of migrants in sustainable development”, said that the specificities and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for migrant populations in Latin America and the Caribbean should be a priority.

“We must draw attention to and approach through the lens of public policies, inclusion, social protection, human rights and equality, to increase our chances of success in the process of building back better our societies once the emergency is under control,” she said.

Bárcena said that the coronavirus pandemic has revealed the structural problems of the region's development model, including “the commercialisation and fragmentation of health systems, the huge inequalities that affect women and indigenous peoples and the high levels of urbanisation, which have increased infection rates in the most vulnerable neighbourhoods”.

The ECLAC official said that the high levels of labour informality, which has reached 54 per cent; and the region's fragile social protection systems and weak multilateralism, in an environment of increased social tensions were also structural problems to be dealt with.

“The most concerning problem we have is our weak, fragmented multilateralism amid increasing tensions. Countries in the region must support each other to address major issues, such as the cross-border movement of people,” she argued.

Bárcena noted that the Latin America and the Caribbean region is facing its worst crisis in a century, stating that ECLAC's latest projections show that the region's gross domestic product (GDP) will drop by 9.1 per cent this year, and poverty will increase by 37.3 per cent, affecting 231 million people, including 118 million women.

In addition, Bárcena said about 98 million people, or 15.5 per cent of the total population in the region, will live in extreme poverty and be at risk of hunger, “because they will be unable to meet their basic food needs”.

She said unemployment will reach 13.5 per cent, which represents an increase of 44 million people.

“We are facing a situation that will last longer than expected and will require more fiscal resources. And, therefore, we need to rethink how we can rebuild ourselves in a more egalitarian, inclusive and sustainable manner.”

She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, migrants have made a significant contribution to destination countries through their work in essential services in areas such as health care, cleaning and food supply chains, “a situation that has made them one of the population groups with the highest levels of exposure”.

Bárcena said infection prevention policies have also limited activities in those sectors that represent the bulk of employment for migrants, such as hospitality, restaurants, small businesses and informal jobs, “which means migrant workers, particularly those in an irregular situation, have also become extremely vulnerable”.

She brought attention to the situation of migrant women, “who are concentrated in the worst hit service sectors, such as domestic labour, which accounts for 14.3 per cent of women employed in the region”.

ECLAC said 17.2 per cent of women employed as domestic workers are migrants in a sector characterized by high informality rates.

Bárcena said that, as of May, the accumulated decline in remittances to the main recipient countries in the region was 7 percent on average, compared to the same period in 2019.

She said remittances account for a significant percentage of the GDP in several of the poorest countries in the region: 33 per cent in Haiti and 20 per cent in El Salvador and Honduras.

But Bárcena said a rise has been reported in volume of remittances received since May, making Latin America and the Caribbean the second most important source of remittances for several countries in the region.

For this reason, as part of the Development Funding process in times of COVID-19, called by the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, and the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica, she said ECLAC is advocating for remittances to be considered essential services.

Additionally, Bárcena called to “fight and mobilise our societies to eliminate discrimination, racism and xenophobia, especially among migrant populations, who have become victims of this scourge in our region”