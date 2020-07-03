Export Growth Team calls for removal of customs administrative fee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Export Growth Team (EGT) in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, today called for the removal of the customs administrative fee, which it says is a major barrier to micro, small and medium enterprises looking to export products online.

According to a statement from the ministry, the EGT, which is co-chaired by Butch Hendrickson and minister Floyd Green, met recently to address export-related issues and identify strategies to stimulate export growth.

“What we have here is an action driven team that aims to have practical implications that result in some form of resolve coming out of each meeting,” Green said.

The ministry said the team also commended the government for the 50 per cent reduction of export fees related to Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority that took effect in April of this year.

Green said the EGT make-up of government, state agencies and the private sector, provides accurate insight of export problems, and identification of solutions that will lead to timely and effective assistance to exporters.

Other areas discussed during the meeting included the urgent steps that are to be taken to address the country's broadband capacity.