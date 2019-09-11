Extended water lock-off in Barbican, environs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that its operations team is now carrying out urgent network activities along Barbican Road in St Andrew that will result in water supply disruptions to customers in that area.

The NWC indicated that normal water supply operations are expected to be restored by 5:00 am on Thursday, September 12.

Areas to be affected are Barbican Road, and all roads leading off to include Birdsucker Lane, Hibiscus Drive, Vaz Drive, King's Drive, Bronx Road, Ford Pen and Barbican Avenue, Barbican Drive, Halifax Avenue, Garth Road, Salisbury Avenue, Edgecombe Avenue, Dewsbury Avenue, Liguanea Avenue, Chester avenue, and sections of Widcombe.