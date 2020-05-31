External exams start July 13

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As of June 8, 2020, there will be a partial reopening of secondary schools to facilitate the preparation for and sitting of the CSEC and CAPE examinations, which will commence on July 13, 2020.

This is an adjustment to the previously announced July 27 start date, and was agreed on after consultations with overseas partners, Minister with responsibility for Education Karl Samuda announced this evening.

Samuda also announced that CAPE will end on July 31, while CSEC will end August 4.

Meanwhile, placement announcements for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams will be on June 26.

Schools will open for all students on September 7. From September 7 to 30, students will be engaged in a refresher/assessment programme to judge the impact of COVID-19 on their education.