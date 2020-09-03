Extra care among voters near quarantined Clarendon SE community

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Voters and election day workers at the Freetown Primary School in Clarendon South Eastern which is some five minutes away from the quarantined Sandy Bay community, are the talk of the town here with their observation of COVID-19 protocols.

Police officers and electoral workers are actively ensuring that electors not only maintain six feet distance but that they also sanitise and vote in minutes in stark contrast to other polling locations visited by this newspaper.

"We have to protect ourselves and other people," one election day worker told OBSERVER ONLINE, noting that the fact that the location was so close to the COVID-19 hotspot had much to do with the added emphasis on obeying the rules.

One female voter lost no time in warding off a male voter who attempted to greet her with a hug.

"It's time for it (being extra careful), we are friends but social distance," she said squirting her hands with sanitiser and rubbing both her arms feverishly.

The Sandy Bay community in the parish along with several others in St Thomas have been under quarantine since early August after several cases of the virus were discovered by health authorities.

Alicia Dunkley Willis