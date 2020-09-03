Extremely low turnout for afternoon voting in Manchester Northern constituencies
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — After the early morning rush on most polling stations, there has so far been an extremely low afternoon turnout of electors in sections of the two northern Manchester constituencies.
In Manchester North Western at the Hatfield Primary School, electors sought cover due to a heavy downpour of rain.
When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the Greenvale community centre, only two electors were waiting to enter the polling station there.
The People’s National Party (PNP) incumbent Mikael Phillips is being challenged by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Damion Young. Phillips had defeated then JLP candidate Christopher Frith by 1,821 in the 2016 election.
In Manchester North Eastern there were more people gathered in the vicinity of the four polling stations at the Christiana Primary School than on the school’s compound as there was a small number of electors waiting in line.
A police officer there barred the media from entering the school’s compound.
Over by the Christiana High School there was no one waiting in line to vote.
Outdoor agents of both political parties complained that most people stayed away from the polling station.
“The people dem nuh come out, because of the COVID. As you can see nobody nuh deh yah. From morning is just a little bit a people come vote and leave,” an agent told OBSERVER ONLINE.
There was only a single voter observed entering the polling station at the Power of Faith Deliverance Ministry Church in Christiana shortly before 3:00 pm.
JLP incumbent Audley Shaw is being challenged by the PNP’s Donald Jackson. Shaw had defeated Orlando Wint by 1,647 votes.
Kasey Williams
