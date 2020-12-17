FFP spreading holiday cheer throughout their fishing villages

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Food for the Poor-Jamaica (FFP), recently provided almost 300 food and hygiene care packages along with cooked meals to residents of fishing villages across the island.

According to FFP, the donations are part of its Basket of Care Programme.

FFP said the programme is in partnership with fishing captains from the 14 fishing villages on the FFP Fishing Programme.

The distribution began in early December, targeting individuals from Parottee and Galleon fishing communities in St Elizabeth;Scott's Cove, Westmoreland and Manchioneal, Portland and is expected to touch the lives of families in all other fishing communities where FFP operates.

FFP Fishing Manager Sherron Barker said, “annually, FFP fishermen support the Emmett Park Christmas treat for elderly, donating over 1500 pounds of quality fish through the programme [but] COVID-19 forced its cancellation.”

“As such, our captains spread some love and cheer within their communities by providing fish meals for those in need, especially the elderly and shut-in and spend some time with them to help lift their spirits. The FFP Fishing team then decided to bolster these treats by providing care packages as well,” she said.

Those who were visited by the fishermen and Food for the Poor team were elated by the visit, and were thankful for the packages they received.

Claudia Green of the Pagee Fishing Community said “I feel so happy to see all you people from Food for the Poor and the fishing village. Sometimes it is very hard for me due to my condition. In fact, I really don't leave the house, so I rarely see anyone. It's mostly me and my grandson. Even if I don't see anyone for Christmas and even if I don't get any gifts, the visit today is my Christmas gift. Thank you so much! God is good all the time.”

“Food for the Poor has had a long-standing relationship with these villages through their fishing programme that seeks to aid fisherfolk,” the agency said.

Launched over 10 years ago, fisherfolk were provided with boats and engines, fishing equipment and gear-sheds constructed in 17 fishing villages. FFP said it will continue to monitor and evaluate 14 of these fishing villages, and provide training sessions on sustainable fishing practices, safety at sea, business and fisheries management in an effort to empower them and make their livelihood profitable.