FID forfeits cash from el-Faisal
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Financial Investigations Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service was successful today in forfeiting cash in the amount of $524,000 and £1,850 from Abdullah el-Faisal in the St Catherine Parish Court.
The money was seized by the police in 2017 under Jamaica's Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) during el-Faisal's arrest. This followed a search of his home address in furtherance of an extradition warrant on behalf of the US Government, which alleges his involvement in terrorism offences.
Investigations were conducted by the FID in relation to the origin and intended use of the cash and an application for its forfeiture was made to the court. The matter was contested, a trial held, and the money was ordered to be forfeited to the Crown.
The ministry noted that this follows on the heels of the recent Court of Appeal judgement which upheld the application for el-Faisal to be extradited to the United States to stand trial.
Chief Technical Director of the FID, Selvin Hay, said, “This forfeiture highlights the commitment of FID and its partners, in this instance the Jamaica Constabulary Force, to robustly apply the Proceeds of Crime Legislation where appropriate in conjunction with any investigation being conducted. The majority of criminal and indeed civil investigations being conducted across Jamaica inevitably involve profit, and this profit can and will be taken from those persons who are concerned in any way.”
“The public needs to understand that there are a large number of offences committed under POCA, not just by the person initially committing crime, but by any person who knowingly assists either before, during or after the fact and FID and wider law enforcement will leave no stone unturned in the effort to deter persons from committing and profiting from crime,” Hay continued.
