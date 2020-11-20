FIFA bans Haitian soccer president for life for sexual abuse
ZURICH (AP) — Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart was banned from the sport for life on Friday following accusations of systematic sexual abuse of female players.
The FIFA ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of "having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors".
He was also fined one million Swiss francs (US$1.1 million).
Jean-Bart has denied the allegations, which involve national team players. The accusations were first revealed by British newspaper The Guardian in April.
The abuse is said to have happened at the country's national training centre at Croix-des-Bouquets, which FIFA helped fund. It was known as "The Ranch".
As the head of Haitian soccer since 2000, Jean-Bart "wielded huge power … and has high-level connections into the government, political, and legal systems," Human Rights Watch said.
Haitian state authorities have been urged by the advocacy group to investigate the allegations and protect the players, who also said they were intimidated and threatened.
"This is not a case of one bad apple," Human Rights Watch global initiatives director Minky Worden said ahead of the FIFA verdict. "Athletes have testified that many other officials in the Haitian Football Federation — officials responsible for their safety — either participated in sexual abuse or knew and turned a blind eye."
Three more Haitian federation officials have been suspended from work while FIFA investigators gather evidence, technical director Wilner Etienne, national centre girls' supervisor Nela Joseph, and assistant coach Yvette Félix.
Since the allegations were revealed, FIFA has pledged to work on safeguarding players in an agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
