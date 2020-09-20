FIFA lifts temporary restriction on development funding to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee (ACC) has lifted with immediate effect, the temporary restriction on the release of development funding to Jamaica.

The federation said this was done after a thorough review of the financial management and governance of the JFF.

The review and recommendation procedure took place during several visits from FIFA lasting a period of over one year, the JFF said.

During the process, it said FIFA introduced new and improved actions to better the standards of financial management and governance of the JFF.

The federation added that FIFA pledged its support for Jamaica, placing its finance governance team at the JFF's disposal as it works to modernise its operations.

