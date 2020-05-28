FLA condemns 'defamatory' emails circulating on social media

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) today condemned what it says are “defamatory” emails which have been circulating on social media.

In a statement, the FLA said the emails, which allege corruption within the agency, are said to be from concerned employees. However, the agency said investigations revealed that the senders are neither current nor former FLA staff members.

“The action of the person(s) responsible is viewed as an offence under the Cyber Crimes Act, and has been reported to the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” the agency said.

“The FLA is informing the public that to the best of our knowledge and information, the allegations are malicious and without merit. We are asking person(s) to immediately desist from tarnishing the reputation of the entity and its staff,” the statement added