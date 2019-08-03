FLA to get executive authority, says Security Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Work is under way to draft amendments to the Firearms Act that will ascribe executive authority to the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, said as he closed the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 31.

It is anticipated that the amended Firearms Act will be tabled during this Parliamentary year.

Chang noted that much work has been done in drafting the new Constabulary Force Act, which will provide the framework for Jamaica's “modern intelligence-led police service.”

Meanwhile, the Minister said primary legislation for the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) – the MOCA Act – was passed in 2018.

“We have applied serious work to the finalisation of the MOCA Regulations. We are working assiduously to have these Regulations approved to ensure full operationalisation of MOCA by October 2019,” Chang said.

He added that given the capacity constraints and the urgency with which these Regulations are being treated, a full-time consultant has been contracted to provide additional support.

“Even in its current state, the work of MOCA has borne significant fruit. There are presently 321 cases before the courts and an additional seven major cases awaiting the recommendations of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” Dr Chang pointed out.

“Also, fresh in our minds would be the major corruption case involving the Manchester Municipal Corporation that is currently before the courts. MOCA is fulfilling its mandate to monitor and investigate cases of organised crime, fraud and corruption,” he added.