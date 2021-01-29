FLA to process applications online

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) says it will now be accepting all applications and appeals online.

The agency said the move was made possible by a newly upgraded technological infrastructure.

During a visit to the FLA's Kingston Offices yesterday, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said the agency has brought its entire management and supporting infrastructure to a high level and commended them for being well organised.

“They have automated everything including calls to clients that take them through the application process. The agency is moving in the right direction to create the kind of modern face we require for the entire security system in Jamaica,” Minister Chang said.

Dr Chang argued that with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of being charged with carrying an illegal firearm for failure to license a firearm, the online platform makes it easier to process applications while remaining socially distant.

FLA's Chief Executive Officer, Shane Dalling, added that on average, the agency receives just over 3,000 applications per month.

“Once the application comes in, we have a turnaround time of six months to a year to complete the process. We have automated the process and there is now online tracking,” Dalling said.

“Persons who drop off their applications are immediately informed of their unique ID number that can be used to track the individual's application online. The system also sends an email to the applicant each time there is an update to the application. This ensures that applicants are updated quickly as to whether they are denied, differed or approved for a license,” he explained.