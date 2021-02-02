Face-to-face classes suspended at Belair High in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Principal of Belair High in Mandeville, Lawrence Rowe says face-to-face classes have been suspended at the institution after a student displayed symptoms of COVID-19 yesterday.
He told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning that classes were suspended pending the test results of the female student.
“We have temporarily suspended face-to-face classes at Belair due to a suspected case of COVID-19. We don't have the result as yet, but we have decided to close the doors to physical classes for the time being until we can ascertain the result,” he said.
He said the physical classes were for the students preparing to sit regional examinations.
He added that the school will remain closed until Friday.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy