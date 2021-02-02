Face-to-face classes suspended at Belair High in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Principal of Belair High in Mandeville, Lawrence Rowe says face-to-face classes have been suspended at the institution after a student displayed symptoms of COVID-19 yesterday.

He told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning that classes were suspended pending the test results of the female student.

“We have temporarily suspended face-to-face classes at Belair due to a suspected case of COVID-19. We don't have the result as yet, but we have decided to close the doors to physical classes for the time being until we can ascertain the result,” he said.

He said the physical classes were for the students preparing to sit regional examinations.

He added that the school will remain closed until Friday.

Kasey Williams