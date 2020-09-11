Facebook vendor charged with receiving stolen property

ST ANN, Jamaica—A Facebook vendor has been charged with receiving stolen property following an incident in Moneague, St Ann on Monday, July 20.

Charged is 44-year-old Oneil Jarvis, vendor and taxi operator of Pelican district in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

According to the police, about 7:30 pm on the night in question, the complainant was walking home when two men robbed him of $150,000 and a Boss guitar effect processor valued at $35,000.

He later saw his property being advertised for sale on Facebook and alerted the police. Following an investigation, an operation was carried out and Jarvis was held with the stolen item.

He was subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.

Meanwhile, the police are urging the public to be cautious when making purchases online and to ensure the items are from legitimate sources.