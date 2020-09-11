Facebook vendor charged with receiving stolen property
ST ANN, Jamaica—A Facebook vendor has been charged with receiving stolen property following an incident in Moneague, St Ann on Monday, July 20.
Charged is 44-year-old Oneil Jarvis, vendor and taxi operator of Pelican district in Discovery Bay, St Ann.
According to the police, about 7:30 pm on the night in question, the complainant was walking home when two men robbed him of $150,000 and a Boss guitar effect processor valued at $35,000.
He later saw his property being advertised for sale on Facebook and alerted the police. Following an investigation, an operation was carried out and Jarvis was held with the stolen item.
He was subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.
Meanwhile, the police are urging the public to be cautious when making purchases online and to ensure the items are from legitimate sources.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy