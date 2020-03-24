Fagan calls for immediate release of COVID-19 funds
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for South East St Catherine, Colin Fagan is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to review the April date set for the release of funds to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
Holness had announced that each Member of Parliament would receive two million dollars to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Fagan called the April release date for the funds untenable and urged the Government to make the funds available immediately.
“There are many people with need for food, medicine and sanitizers; they heard the Prime Minister's announcement and they think we have it which results in people putting pressure on their representatives,” Fagan said in a statement.
He added that the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is at a critical point, and everyone needs to be fully equipped to manage it.
“For me personally I am anxious to get the resources so I can do more than what I am able to do,” he added.
Fagan urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the April date and have an urgent meeting with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee to have the matter dealt with.
The Member of Parliament also reminded the public that the money is specifically for the purpose of funding programmes geared toward the fight against the spread of COVID-19 as will be dictated by the CDF.
