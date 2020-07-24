Failed traffic stop yields gun find after motorcyclist crashes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized in Westmoreland yesterday, after a failed traffic stop.

According to the police, about 3:15 pm, a team was on patrol on Bluefields main road when they observed a motorcycle with two men aboard.

The police said the driver of the motorcycle, which did not have a license plate affixed, was signalled to stop after the pillion rider was seen handing him an object.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into an embankment after disobeying the police signal.

The men escaped on foot in the area, leaving behind a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four cartridges.