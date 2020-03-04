Fairway Avenue, St Andrew closed tomorrow for roadworks

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A section of Fairway Avenue off Lady Musgrave Road, in St Andrew will be closed for four days starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 5, the National Works Agency (NWA) has announced. The closure is necessary to reinstate National Water Commission pipeline trenches dug along the roadway.

Fairway Avenue will be closed between Lady Musgrave Road and Seymour Avenue at 9:00 am tomorrow (March 5) and is scheduled be reopened by 6:00 am Monday, March 9, the NWA said.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said the works to be done during the period involve milling of the existing road surface, the strengthening of the base and paving. He explained that the pavement works have been scheduled for a later time to facilitate the reopening of the roadway on Monday morning.

Residents and local traffic will still have access to the area under construction during the project. Their movement will be guided by flag persons, the NWA said. Motorists who normally use Fairway Avenue as a through road can bypass the area using Windsor, Seymour and Seaview avenues.