Fairway Avenue closure to continue until January 31
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that the ongoing road closure, to facilitate the installation of sewer mains along Fairway Avenue, between Lady Musgrave Road and Seymour Avenue in St Andrew will continue until Friday, January 31.
NWC said that the works, which commenced on Saturday, January 18, are scheduled to be carried out as follows:
Work area: Along Fairway Avenue between Lady Musgrave Road and Windsor Avenue
Road closure time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily
Work area: Along Fairway Avenue between Windsor Avenue and Seymour Avenue
Road Closure Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily
Road users are being urged to proceed with care and obey signage which have been mounted for their safety, the NWC cautioned.
NWC said that upon completion of the installation of the sewer mains, customers along this area will be required to apply for their sewer connections. Information regarding the application process will be made available through a planned public engagement. This information may also be attained from the NWC's website or nearest commercial office.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy