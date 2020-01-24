Fairway Avenue closure to continue until January 31

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that the ongoing road closure, to facilitate the installation of sewer mains along Fairway Avenue, between Lady Musgrave Road and Seymour Avenue in St Andrew will continue until Friday, January 31.

NWC said that the works, which commenced on Saturday, January 18, are scheduled to be carried out as follows:

Work area: Along Fairway Avenue between Lady Musgrave Road and Windsor Avenue

Road closure time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily

Work area: Along Fairway Avenue between Windsor Avenue and Seymour Avenue

Road Closure Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily

Road users are being urged to proceed with care and obey signage which have been mounted for their safety, the NWC cautioned.

NWC said that upon completion of the installation of the sewer mains, customers along this area will be required to apply for their sewer connections. Information regarding the application process will be made available through a planned public engagement. This information may also be attained from the NWC's website or nearest commercial office.