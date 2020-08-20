Fake cops rob Clarendon fisherman of $4 million

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police are investigating a robbery that reportedly occurred this morning in the Rocky Point community of Clarendon.

According to the police, a 46-year-old fisherman was held up and robbed at his home of $4 million along with two cellular phones by three men pretending to be police officers.

The men reportedly escaped in a white Toyota Probox motor car.

The police said during the altercation with his attackers, the complainant punched out the window of the vehicle, resulting in injuries for which he had to seek medical attention.

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) are investigating.