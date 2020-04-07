Fake cops rob businessman of more than $14m in Falmouth

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A Trelawny businessman was yesterday robbed of more than $14 million in cash, his licensed firearm and 60 rounds of ammunition yesterday.

Police sources say the businessman, who is of Chinese descent, and whose name is being withheld, operates a hardware store in Falmouth.

According to the sources the businessman reported that he was held up by a group of men posing as police officers who stole his licensed Heckler & Kotch pistol, two magazines with 60, 9mm cartridges, J$3.8 million and US$80,000 (approximately J$10 million).

More information later.

