Fake taxi operator charged with robbery with aggravation
ST ANN, Jamaica— The police have charged a St Mary man posing as a taxi operator with robbery with aggravation following two incidents in St Ann on June 20 and 30.
Charged is 40-year-old Conroy Ferguson, a tour operator of Boscobel, St Mary.
It is reported that Ferguson picked up passengers, deviated from the established route and then robbed them.
Lawmen said in the first incident, Ferguson was reportedly plying the Runaway Bay to St Ann's Bay route. In the second incident, he was en route to Ocho Rios from Mammee Bay in the parish.
Both incidents were reported to the police and Ferguson was arrested during an operation on Tuesday, July 2.
He was charged after being positively identified in an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised.
The police says they areo appealing to commuters to be vigilant when taking public transportation, especially when deviations are made from the established routes.
