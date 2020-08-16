Fallen power lines cause water supply disruption in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power lines in St Elizabeth have fallen, disrupting water supply in some communities in the parish, says the National Water Commission (NWC).

Due to the incident, there is no electricity at the NWC's Siloah pump station, which serves Union, Raheen Housing Scheme, Marlborough, Russell Hill, Comfort Hall, Ever Green, Mount Pleasant, Lineside, Appleton Housing Scheme, Oxford, Paul Mountain and Content.

NWC said the matter has been reported to the power service provider and full operation will resume as soon as the matter is resolved.