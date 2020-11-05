Fallen rocks block Bog Walk Gorge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the Bog Walk Gorge as dislodged rocks are impacting the corridor.

The agency said it is currently in the process of removing the impediments.

Over the past few days, the island has been impacted by flooding, landslides and other damage to infrastructure as heavy rains from the outer bands of slow-moving, now tropical storm Eta.

A flash flood warning for low lying and flood prone areas of the northeastern and southern parishes of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland is still in place until 5:00 pm today.

A flash flood watch for the low lying and flood prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny and St Ann will also remain effective until that same time today.