Fallen utility poles smash into vehicles in MoBay

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Traffic came to a snarl on Corinaldi Ave in Montego Bay earlier this afternoon after two utility poles with dangling wires reportedly fell on several vehicles on a section of the usually busy roadway.

According to Verrol Buchanan, who claims he is one of the drivers of the damaged vehicles, the incident occurred at about 1:00 pm.

“I was driving along Corinaldi Avenue right in front of the school, and then I saw the light post coming down, and by the time I tried to put the car into reverse, it just fall down on my car,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“As a result of that the fuse box of the vehicle lick out, the windscreen mash-up, the bonnet badly damaged… and the vehicle can't start, so I will have to get a mechanic.”

According to Buchanan, no one was injured in the incident.