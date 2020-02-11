Falmouth's heritage-based status will be sustained — Grange

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the Government will ensure that Falmouth's status as a heritage-based town and attraction is sustained through its development as a tourism destination.

In a message read by Chairman of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Mexine Bisasor, at Saturday's (February 8) launch of activities to celebrate Falmouth's 250th anniversary as a township, held at the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Grange said the town is fast emerging as a driver for economic growth and has the potential to evolve into a major tourist destination.

She noted that the ministry stands ready to engage with the Municipal Corporation to promote Falmouth as a destination of culture, entertainment and heritage, by “the staging of cultural and entertainment events along the streets and within the pedestrian-only section of the square”.

“The combination of Georgian architecture with culture and entertainment presents a unique destination with all the trappings of economic growth and development through opportunities for income generation for the people of Falmouth and its surroundings, and revenue enhancement for the municipality and Jamaica,” she added.

Grange said the ministry is also committed to partnering with the Municipal Corporation to celebrate Falmouth's 250 years of mercantile and social leadership in Jamaica.

She noted that during the celebrations, the ministry aims to provide Falmouth with an added boost of life, excitement and energy.

“I am happy that the launch of the 250th anniversary is taking place during Reggae Month and, as such, we are able to position Falmouth within the satellite activities being planned by the Reggae Month Secretariat of my ministry,” the minister said.

The town hosted one of the signature events of Reggae Month 2020 – Children of the Icons and Emerging Artistes Concert – on Saturday, February 8, in Water Square.

Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, said several activities have been planned to celebrate Falmouth's 250th year as a town, including a commemorative church service on March 1, and a Yam Festival in Water Square on August 1.

Falmouth's 250th will be celebrated under the theme 'Celebrating Our Past, Igniting Our Future'.