Falmouth hospital gets US$100,000 digital x-ray system

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The radiology department of the Falmouth Public General Hospital (FPGH) now has a US$100,000 digital X-ray system, which will enhance the quality and efficiency of diagnostic services at the facility.

We Care — FPGH Limited, a charity for the hospital, partnered with the Issa Trust Foundation to purchase the picture archiving and communication system (PACS), with computed radiography (CR) and accessories.

The PACS provides for economical storage, retrieval, management, distribution and presentation of medical images. Electronic images and reports are transmitted digitally via these systems.

Manager/Medical Imaging Practitioner of the Radiology Department, Orville Anderson, expressed gratitude, saying that “it has been my aim and dream to digitise the department’s image acquisition and storage”.

“In the near future, the aim is to acquire approximately 12 additional diagnostic viewing stations for all the clinical areas in an effort to improve diagnostic capability,” he said.

For her part, Group Public Relations Director for Couples Resorts, Alexandria Thompson-Ghisays, said that the charity is “extremely happy to have been able to assist with such an important venture”.

She informed that the digital X-ray system was installed last month and training in its use was undertaken.

She said that the technology will help to lower patient wait times, provide for fewer X-ray retakes, decrease radiation exposure, result in major cost savings and better image quality, and have a positive impact on the environment.

Thompson-Ghisays said that the system will serve the needs of the growing Trelawny population and visitors to that part of the island.

“The Falmouth hospital is the only secondary care facility in Trelawny. The parish has seen a population growth of 25 per cent with the boom of housing units over the past five years,” she noted.

“The number of hotel rooms in the parish also continues to grow along with the cruise ship passengers. This growing population of residents and visitors has put pressure on the Falmouth hospital’s facilities and staff, underscoring the need for upgrades and purchase of new equipment,” she added.

The Issa Trust Foundation is a non-profit organisation established in 2005 by Couples Resorts Jamaica to advocate for the medical and educational needs of children and families in Jamaica.

Under the leadership of Chairman Paul Issa, and the patronage of Their Excellences, Sir Patrick and Lady Allen, the charity has a well-documented history of philanthropic endeavours.

Recently, the Foundation handed over $168 million worth of medical supplies to the National Health Fund (NHF), to assist the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response. The items included asthma inhalers, antibiotics, diabetes and mental health and immune suppression medications, and intravenous (IV) fluids.

The Issa Trust Foundation has also donated digital X-ray systems valued at more than US$126,000 to the Annotto Bay, St Mary and Savanna-la-Mar hospitals.