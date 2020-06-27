Families of crash victims urged to join road safety campaign

HANOVER, Jamaica — Director of the Road Safety Unit Kenute Hare is calling on the families of three men who lost their lives in a fiery motorcycle crash on the Green Island main road in Hanover Friday night to join the council in its road safety campaign.

"We sympathise with the families, and we hope that the families of those victims will join the road safety train because I am looking down the barrel of over 100 motorcyclists dying on the road, and I don't want it to happen," expressed Hare.

“Please people, I beg of you, work with the road safety programme. Stop working against us," Hare added in a plea.

Hare said plans were in place by the unit to visit Hanover to meet with the motorcycle community in Green Island and Orange Bay for a road safety session that is being planned for them.

He said when the team was planning to go to Hanover, it never crossed their minds that they would meet up on the horrific incident in which three lives were lost.

In Friday's incident, Dayne Wetherburn and his pillion, Regi Perkins, were killed in the crash. It is reported that the bodies of both men were substantially burnt after the motorcycle they were riding exploded during the collision.

A third man, Troy Myrie, also lost his life after he was flung from the motorcycle he was riding that was involved in the incident.

Reports are that at about 9:40 pm, the motorcycle being driven by Myrie was travelling in the direction of Lucea from the Green Island town area. Myrie was reportedly wheeling the motorcycle when he lost control upon reaching a bridge in the town and collided head-on with the other motorcycle in the middle of the road.

The impact of the collision caused both motorcycles to burst into flames.

Wetherburn and Myrie died on the spot, while Perkins, who was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, later died.

“We beg motorcyclists from Negril to Morant Point, wear helmets, wear elbow pads, wear knee pads, wear goggles, wear shoes, stop taking out the mirrors, stop taking out the headlights of the vehicles, and many don't hear. But hear ye the words granny said, who cannot hear, feels it."

Councillor for the Green Island division Marvell Sewell, who extended his condolences to the families of the three, said he will be visiting them later today.

Sewell has also suggested that the poorly lit roadway could have contributed to the incident.

The lighting issue came up in the last sitting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation's monthly general meeting held two weeks ago.

ANTHONY LEWIS