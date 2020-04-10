Family dispute turns deadly in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester— Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the community of Georges Valley following a confrontation with one of his relatives Wednesday evening.

He is 50-year-old Antwan Allen otherwise called 'Banton', a labourer.

Police reports are that about 6:30 pm, Allen and his relative had a confrontation when he was hit in the knees. He reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head.

The police say Allen became unresponsive and was taken to a medical doctor where he was pronounced dead.

The police say their investigation is ongoing into the incident.

Kasey Williams