Family members, friends express shock at arrest of Geddes' sister, nieces for her death

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Family members and friends of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes who was shot dead at her home in Reserve last month, have expressed shock and disbelief at the arrest of Geddes' sibling and nieces in connection with her murder.

Five people, including a minor, have been arrested so far. However, only three have been charged, as investigators continue their probe into Geddes' death.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder are 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, who is the sister of the deceased and her two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock, and the other, a teenager, all of Reserve district, Trelawny.

The police said they were charged after thorough investigations led to their arrests on Tuesday. The two other individuals implicated in the murder were arrested in Westmoreland on Thursday, the police said.

One family member, who did not want to be named, said she is “even more” saddened by the turn of the events.

“When I hear about the death of Tamara, I felt very sad, but hearing that her sister and nieces have been arrested and charged for it, I am even more saddened and shocked,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

She said both Nadeen and Tamara were nice people, adding that “it is a pity that they couldn't get along.”

"Tamara can't mash ants. Soft voice and loved by all. She had a very good personality. Nadeen is nice as well. It is just that they couldn't get along and this is from long time,” said the family member.

Another family member said she became “very suspicious” after news broke that Tamara was shot dead on Friday, June 19.

"When I called Nadeen at 6:00am, the morning after the murder, she said she was busy cleaning up, so I said to her, 'how can you be busy cleaning up and forensic don't finish do dem work, that's tampering with evidence?' I also said to her, 'you're supposed to close that door, you're not supposed to go in there until the police give you the go ahead to go and clean'. I got off the phone and I called a close friend and I said to the friend that… there is no way my sister could have died last night and mi deh go in her room to clean it up this morning,” said the teary-eyed family member.

Aadron Gayle, who claims to be a friend of Tamara, said he is finding it extremely difficult to believe that her sister and siblings had a hand in the killing.

“Oh my God! I am so upset about it. I can't believe that her own flesh and blood, did it. I just can't believe it,” said Gayle, adding that “Tamara was a jovial person.”

Commanding Officer for the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, said the two remaining suspects in custody are expected to be charged soon.



"We currently have five persons in custody for the murder, of the five, three have since been charged. It's is expected that the other two will be charged shortly," said Ricketts.



Ricketts also stated that three of the accused were picked up by the police on Tuesday, July 14, and over the period of July 14 to July 15, they reportedly gave caution statements admitting to planning and hiring the gunman to kill.

Tamara Geddes was murdered after a gunman entered her home and shot her in front of her 10-year-old daughter.

The three charged are scheduled to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court on Wednesday, July 22.

