Family of patient who plunged to death fears COVID-19 discrimination

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The family of Carsha Johnson Sinclair, who died at the National Chest Hospital on Wednesday after plunging through a garbage disposal chute, has retained the services of attorney Isat Buchanan to assist and guide their legal options and is asking not to be targeted or discriminated against over COVID-19.

Stressing that Johnson Sinclair was not a COVID-19 patient, the family, in a statement Friday, said she was admitted to hospital and placed in isolation to prevent infections while being treated for a pre-existing medical condition.

“We ask that the family not be targeted and discriminated against because of any misinformation that might have led the public to believe that members of the family were exposed to COVID-19, as this is not the case.

“Members of the family respect the efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and have consistently done their part to adhere to the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus,” the statement continued.

In addition, the family again expressed concern about the 43-year-old woman's death and called for a thorough investigation and a Coroner's inquest to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The family feels compelled to refute the statement reported through the media that she may have committed suicide,” the statement added.

Johnson Sinclair leaves behind two children, the elder of which is said to have quit her job recently to come to Kingston and care for her ill mother.