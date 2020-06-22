Fare increase ultimatum unreasonable — Transport Authority

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says the fare increase request made by Egerton Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is "uncaring, unreasonable and untimely" as Jamaicans grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newman recently issued an ultimatum on the Government, declaring that operators would withdraw their service if the increase was not granted.

In a statement this morning, the Authority, while acknowledging the need to consider the plight of the public passenger vehicle operators, maintained that given the economic challenges experienced since the last fare adjustment, Jamaicans cannot bear the cost of a fare increase at this time, especially given the effects of the COVID-19 virus on earnings and income.

Additionally, the authority indicated that Newman appears to have misrepresented the sector in his recent pronouncements, as the majority of route taxis associations are against his approach.

This, the authority said follows a series of meetings on Thursday, June 18 with 24 of the 29 rural route taxi associations which represent the over 20,000 licence route taxi operators islandwide.

According to the Transport Authority, the associations were adamant at the meeting that their members would not be striking for a fare increase.

"The consensus was that while the associations and their members have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and would be appreciative of a fare increase, they felt it unreasonable to make a fare increase demand during these difficult and trying times for the nation," the authority said.

It added that it is appealing to operators of public passenger vehicles to “let good sense prevail” and continue the dialogue to improving the fare package and development of the sector.