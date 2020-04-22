Farm fresh vegetables, fruits for Portmore says agriculture minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) Audley Shaw, is assuring residents of the lockdown area of Portmore, St Catherine that there will be more than enough farm fresh fruits and vegetables on its shopping days.
Shaw stated in an interview this morning that these fruits and vegetables will be offered at affordable prices from Saturday, April 25, when Portmore will again have a shopping day under the COVID-19 restrictions.
Shaw explained that as an immediate response to the COVID-19 fallout, the Government has provided $240 million as part of its Production Incentive Programme to redistribute the excess produce from farmers across the country.
Processors have also been engaged to prepare surplus fruits and vegetables for storage and for juice to be used in the school-feeding programme. The ministry, Shaw said, “is also targeting the redistribution eggs, poultry and fish”.
Against the background of restricted movements in line with the COVID-19 security measures, farmers, purveyors, distributors and other interested parties are being urged to call in to the ministry, which has established a task force to coordinate the redistribution efforts.
