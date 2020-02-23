Farmer arrested over Georges Valley assault

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police charged a man with burglary and assault after an incident which took place in Georges Valley district, St Elizabeth on Saturday, January 26.

Charged is 26-year-old Winston Rhoden otherwise called 'Bulbie', a farmer of Coker District in the parish.

Allegations are that about 1:40 am, Rhoden and three men kicked open the door of a man's house and used a stick to beat him, causing severe injuries to his head and face.

The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Rhoden was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.