Farmer arrested over bad car deal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 65-year-old Westmoreland farmer is set to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, September 14 to answer to charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

According to the police, Clive Adjudan of Georges Plain, Westmoreland was arrested and charged yesterday.

The police said that in 2019, the complainant gave Adjudan a total of $1.3 million after he made promises that he could source two motor cars. However, Adjudan did not deliver the vehicles and allegedly started to ignore text messages and calls from the complainant.

The complainant spotted Adjudan in Portmore, St Catherine and alerted the police and Adjudan was arrested.