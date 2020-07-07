Farmer charged for offences involving underaged girl

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A St Elizabeth farmer is to face the court to answer to charges in relation to offences under the Sexual Offences Act after he was arrested and charged on Friday, July 3.

The 24-year-old farmer is of Bueno Vista district.

Reports are that between 2018 and 2019, he had relations with an underaged girl in his community. A report was made to the police and an intense investigation launched which led to his arrest.

He was later charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of sixteen following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.