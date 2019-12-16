Farmer charged in St Catherine shooting

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have charged 29-year-old Nicholas Orr in relation to the shooting injury of a man on Sunday, November 3 in St Catherine.

According to the police Orr, a farmer of Smith Avenue, Old Harbour in the parish, is accused of opening gunfire at a man on Old Street, also in the parish, about 7:30 am.

The man, who was hit in the abdomen, was able to give a statement to the police. The police said Orr was arrested during an operation and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.

Orr is charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm; however, a court date has not been finalised.