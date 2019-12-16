Farmer charged in St Catherine shooting
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have charged 29-year-old Nicholas Orr in relation to the shooting injury of a man on Sunday, November 3 in St Catherine.
According to the police Orr, a farmer of Smith Avenue, Old Harbour in the parish, is accused of opening gunfire at a man on Old Street, also in the parish, about 7:30 am.
The man, who was hit in the abdomen, was able to give a statement to the police. The police said Orr was arrested during an operation and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.
Orr is charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm; however, a court date has not been finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy