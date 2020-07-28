Farmer charged in Tamara Geddes murder
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The police have charged a fifth person in connection to the murder of Tamara Geddes in Reserve district, Trelawny on Friday, June 19.
Tamara, 36, was killed in her home in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter.
Four others were charged earlier this month in connection with the murder - Tamara's sister Nadeen, her two nieces, and Tashana Young.
The police said the fifth individual has been identified as 55-year-old farmer Owen Irving of Hampton district and Salt Spring in St James.
Irving was taken into police custody in Westmoreland on Wednesday, July 15.
In a statement given to the police, Irving allegedly disclosed that he collected $250,000 to hire a hitman to kill Tamara.
He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
