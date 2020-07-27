Farmer charged over knife attack

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A St Elizabeth farmer was yesterday charged with wounding with intent following a stabbing incident which occurred in the parish on July 4.

According to the police, about 10:30 pm, 37-year-old Neil Scott was reportedly involved in an altercation with another man.

Scott, who is of Mount Olive district, reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to the man's body.

A report was made to the police and Scott was arrested.

He was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.