Farmer charged with murder

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of another after a dispute in Trelawny on Thursday, September 3.

Charged is 35-year-old Damian Smith, otherwise called Jimbo, a farmer.

The deceased is 36-year-old Larry Holmes, otherwise called Colongie.

Both men are of Trelawny addresses.

According to the police, about 8:15 pm on the day in question, both men were at a location in Albert Town in the parish when a dispute developed between them. Smith allegedly left, returned with a knife and stabbed Holmes in the chest.

The police said Smith reportedly attempted to escape in a car but was intercepted by the police. Holmes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A date is being arranged for Smith to answer to the charges in court.