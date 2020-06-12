Farmer charged with murder following bar shooting

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Jeffery Ramdass, a farmer of Paul Island, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, was charged on Thursday, June 11 with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Dead is 30-year-old Cordel Cazely of Paul Island, Grange Hill, also in the parish.

Police reports indicate that about 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, there was an altercation involving Ramdass and two men at a bar in Little London in the parish.

It is alleged that Ramdass opened gunfire hitting Cazely and another man before escaping. The police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where Cazely was pronounced dead. The other man was treated and released.

Ramdass was arrested during a police operation. He is expected to appear before the courts soon.