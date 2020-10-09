Farmer charged with murder of Trelawny taxi operator
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder following an incident which saw a man being stabbed during a brawl in Trelawny on Wednesday, October 7.
The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Ainsworth Fairclough, a taxi operator of Freeman's Hall in the parish.
The police said 55-year-old Douglas Dyer, a farmer of the area, had an argument with Fairclough which developed into a brawl. A knife was brought into play and used to stab Fairclough in the chest, the police said.
The incident occurred about 12:30 pm.
Fairclough was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dyer later turned himself into the police on Thursday, October 8 where he was charged after a question and answer interview.
He is to appear in court soon.
