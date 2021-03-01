Farmer dies after bike crashes into utility pole

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A farmer died yesterday from injuries he received in a vehicular crash on the Broughton main road in Westmoreland.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Swayze Grayson of Broughton district, Little London in the parish.

Grayson was reportedly driving his motorcycle along the roadway about 2:40 pm when he crashed into a utility pole and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The police were summoned and Grayson was taken to the hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries, the police said.