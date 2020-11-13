Farmer facing multiple charges after firing shots, killing man

ST ANN, Jamaica — A farmer is now facing multiple charges after he allegedly pulled a gun and fired shots at several people — killing one man — in Hazelwood, St Catherine on November 3.

Dead is 42-year-old Oral Burey, who passed away as a result of the injuries received.

Thirty-eight-year-old Damian Rose, otherwise called 'Shane', of Richmond Drive, Bamboo in the parish, has since been charged with murder, two counts of shooting with intent, assault at common law, attempt to discharge a loaded firearm, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 9:40 pm, Rose was involved in a dispute about land when he allegedly pulled a firearm and fired several shots at the complainants.

Burey died but the other complainants were unharmed, the police said.

The matter was reported and Rose was nabbed when he visited the hospital for treatment. The police said he was subsequently charged after being pointed out in an identification parade.

He will answer to his charges at a later date.