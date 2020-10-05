Farmer killed in Manchester shooting identified

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Police here have released the identity of a man who succumbed to gunshot wounds received in an incident in northern Manchester on Saturday.

He is 48-year-old Audley Elliott, a farmer of Dunbar district.

Police reports are that shortly after 6:00 pm on Saturday, residents heard explosions and telephoned them. On their arrival, Elliott was seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Kasey Williams