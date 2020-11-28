Farmer killed in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Portland murders have moved to 10 with the death of 46-year-old farmer Wayne Wilson also called 'Buba' of Windsor Forest district.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that Wayne Wilson left home for his farm located at Mountain in Windsor Forest, Portland yesterday morning and was expected to return home but he did not.

Investigations revealed that he was last seen at 1:00 pm. An alarm was made and a search was in process when his body was discovered in bushes late yesterday evening. It had several chopped wounds and was wrapped in a tarpaulin under a tree.

The Portland CIB is investigating and is asking anyone with information on this matter or any other crime to contact the Portland police at 876-322-9263 or 876-322-9368, 119 or the nearest police station.

Everard Owen