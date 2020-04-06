Farmer on assault charge following ackee dispute

ST MARY, Jamaica — A St Mary farmer is set to appear before the Port Maria Parish Court to answer to the charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following a dispute over ackee.

The farmer, 57-year-old Howard Allen who is of Islington, St Mary, is accused of using a walking stick to hit the complainant, resulting in a broken nose and other bruises.

The incident took place about 7:30 am last Wednesday.

The police were called and the complainant was transported to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Allen was charged on Saturday and is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, May 14.