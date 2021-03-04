Farmer on firearm charges after allegedly pulling gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A farmer was today charged with breaches of the Firearms Act after he allegedly pulled a firearm and opened gunfire on another last year.

He is 34-year-old Christopher Smart, otherwise called 'Bredda' or 'Smiley', of Taylor Land, 9 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Smart was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the police, about 3:45 pm on October 18, 2020, Smart approached the complainant, who was sitting beside the roadway with a group of men. It is alleged that he pulled a firearm and opened gunfire at the complainant, who reportedly escaped injury by running onto a nearby premises.

The complainant made a report to the police and the accused was subsequently apprehended and charged.